Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.