Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after buying an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $15,015,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 4,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,703. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

