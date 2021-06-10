Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $14,668,255.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

NYSE APO opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.