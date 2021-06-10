Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 97,773 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00.

NYSE:TALO opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

