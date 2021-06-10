Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

APLE stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

