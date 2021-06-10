Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

