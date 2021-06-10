Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 6th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

