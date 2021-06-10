Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.