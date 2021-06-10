Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 66,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.