Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.