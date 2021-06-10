Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post sales of $54.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.91 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $232.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.22 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

