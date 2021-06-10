Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $31.05

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $28.61. Apria shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 2,615 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on APR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $10,898,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

