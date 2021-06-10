Apron Network (APN) Price Tops $0.0918 on Exchanges

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $8.58 million and $1.03 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.