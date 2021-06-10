Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.15

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 7653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

