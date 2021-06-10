Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $348.34 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.