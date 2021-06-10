Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

