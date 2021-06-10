Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

