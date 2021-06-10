Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 17154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.