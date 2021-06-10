Ashok Mishra Sells 13,384 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innodata by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

