ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $692.11

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $692.11 and last traded at $690.52, with a volume of 2084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $681.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on ASML to $747.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

