ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 12-Month High at $692.11

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $692.11 and last traded at $690.52, with a volume of 2084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $681.98.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $649.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

