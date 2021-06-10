Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,398. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

