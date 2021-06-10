Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.32. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 47 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.16.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

