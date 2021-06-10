Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Down 5.1%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.77. 23,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,035,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Aterian alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $572.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.26.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.