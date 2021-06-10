Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Athene were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

