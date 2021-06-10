Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

NYSEARCA CBON opened at $24.41 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14.

