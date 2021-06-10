ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.40, with a volume of 80676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. Analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.