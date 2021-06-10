AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 318,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

