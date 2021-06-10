Audius Hits Market Cap of $120.44 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $120.44 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

