Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $768,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

ACB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

