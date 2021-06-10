Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ACB stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.38. 3,495,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

