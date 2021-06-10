AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.72. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $95.01. 809,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

