Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 123,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,471. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,175,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,645,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Avantor by 2,482.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 749.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

