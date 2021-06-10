Avast (LON:AVST) Trading Up 0.8%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 480.30 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.26). Approximately 2,553,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,285,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.20 ($6.21).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 464.48.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

