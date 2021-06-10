Avation (LON:AVAP) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Avation (LON:AVAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON AVAP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 107 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 37,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,578. The firm has a market cap of £74.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.61.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

