Avaya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,343 put options on the company. This is an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 put options.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

