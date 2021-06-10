Avaya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,343 put options on the company. This is an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 put options.
Shares of AVYA stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
