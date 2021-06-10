AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 374,478 shares traded.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $249.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. On average, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

