Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.06

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 32333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

About Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

