AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €23.10 ($27.18). AXA shares last traded at €22.99 ($27.04), with a volume of 3,984,343 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.11 ($28.36).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.07.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

