B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.44 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 317.10 ($4.14) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.35. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 331.03 ($4.32). The company has a market capitalization of £118.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 5,314 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £14,985.48 ($19,578.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

