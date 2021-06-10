Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 300.90 ($3.93). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 296.60 ($3.88), with a volume of 1,179,407 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460.33 ($6.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.46.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

