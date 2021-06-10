Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 457,112 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.