Ballentine Partners LLC Has $248,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,910. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

