Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKC opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

