Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 298.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

