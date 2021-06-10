Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.0036.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

