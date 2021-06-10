Bank of Italy Invests $284.51 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bank of Italy purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,086,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,513,000. Stellantis accounts for about 13.0% of Bank of Italy’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $11,175,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $9,278,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $12,388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 61,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,225. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

