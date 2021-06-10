Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

