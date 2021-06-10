Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $211,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $237.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.40. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

