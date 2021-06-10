Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.2% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

